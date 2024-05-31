For the first time since 2018, the Florida State baseball team will host an NCAA Regional this weekend.

FSU's first home postseason game in six years will be played Friday at noon when the No. 8 overall seed Seminoles (42-15) take on No. 4 seed Stetson (40-20) at Dick Howser Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ACC Network and 100.7 FM/seminoles.leanplayer.com for the radio broadcast.

​FSU will have its hands full against the Hatters Friday afternoon. Stetson is the No. 4 seed in a regional that has won 40 games this season entering this weekend. Additionally, Stetson's 100 RPI is the second-highest of all the four seeds behind only Evansville (76). The Seminoles and Hatters split the regular-season series this year, with FSU winning 1-0 in Tallahassee on March 19 and Stetson winning 10-5 in Deland on May 14. FSU leads the all-time series vs. Stetson 68-26 and is 43-11 all-time vs. the Hatters in home games.

FSU head coach Link Jarrett announced Thursday that the Seminoles will use junior lefty Carson Dorsey (5-4, 5.53 ERA) for the opening game, electing to save their ace, Jamie Arnold, for Saturday. Dorsey did allow eight runs over one inning of work last week in the ACC Tournament, but he had a 3.76 ERA since entering the weekend rotation midway through the season before last week and has a 2.67 ERA in home games this season. Dorsey recorded a save in FSU's home win over Stetson earlier this season, retiring all three batters he faced.

Stetson is starting junior right-handed pitcher Dylan Jacobs (1-1, 4.93), a former Seminole who transferred to Stetson after one season at FSU in 2022. Jacobs started the Hatters' win over FSU in Deland a few weeks ago, allowing four runs (one earned) on six hits over 5.1 innings of work. Over 49.1 innings this season, Jacobs has allowed 67 hits (19 extra-base hits), walked 21 batters and struck out 44. Starting lineups will be posted here once they are shared.

Bob and I will be at Howser all weekend providing updates starting today once the game gets underway. You can follow with our live updates in the game thread.