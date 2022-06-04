Live Updates: FSU Baseball takes on Auburn in NCAA Regional

One day after knocking off one higher-seeded opponent, the Florida State baseball team will look to do it again tonight against the No. 1 seed and host Auburn Tigers.

Auburn won its opening game of its NCAA Regional on Friday in convincing fashion, smashing Southeast Louisiana by a margin of 19-7. No. 3 seed FSU, meanwhile, led the whole way in a 5-3 upset victory against UCLA.

Tonight, the Seminoles are sending sophomore left-hander Bryce Hubbart onto the mound to square off against Auburn sophomore Joseph Gonzalez, a 6-foot, 4-inch right-hander. Gonzalez is 6-2 with a 2.74 ERA, while Hubbart is 8-2 with a 3.18 ERA.

The winner of tonight's game will move into the championship round, while the loser will face UCLA in an elimination game on Sunday afternoon.

