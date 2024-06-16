The Florida State baseball team has had a day to recover mentally from its devastating 12-11 loss to Tennessee Friday night in Omaha.

Now, the Seminoles' season is on the line Sunday afternoon at Charles Schwab Field. No. 8 seed FSU (47-16) takes on No. 12 Virginia (46-16) in the first elimination game of this year's College World Series Sunday at 2 p.m. on ESPN.

FSU is 60-34 all-time vs. Virginia and won the only game the teams played this season three weeks ago in the ACC Tournament 12-7.

FSU will turn to junior lefty Carson Dorsey (6-4, 4.80 ERA) while the Cavaliers are starting junior righty Jay Woolfolk (4-1, 5.95 ERA). While neither of the pitchers have the best earned run averages this season, both have been excellent in two NCAA Tournament starts each. Dorsey allowed two earned runs over 14 innings in wins over Stetson and UConn while Woolfolk allowed five earned runs over 14.1 innings in wins over Mississippi State and Kansas State.

I'll have updates from Charles Schwab Field throughout Sunday's game in the game thread on the Osceola Village as the Seminoles look to advance to a Tuesday game against the loser of tonight's UNC-Tennessee game.