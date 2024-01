With Florida State football's 2024 mid-year enrollees on campus for a few weeks now, we're set to start interviewing them Tuesday morning.

Tuesday morning at 9 a.m., four transfer additions will be addressing the media in WR Malik Benson (Alabama), Davonte Brown (Miami), WR Jalen Brown (LSU) and OL TJ Ferguson (Alabama).

We'll be sharing updates in our thread and there will be more newcomer interviews, including quarterback transfer DJ Uiagalelei, Thursday morning.

