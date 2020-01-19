Florida State's first recruiting visit weekend of 2020 is wrapping up, and our Michael Langston is on the scene, talking with prospects as they head back out of town.

The Sunday updates have already started rolling in! Stay connected with our Live Updates Thread on the Premium Recruiting Board, and also don't miss the Recruiting Nuggets he posted late Saturday night.

If you're not yet a Warchant subscriber, start your 30-day FREE TRIAL today.