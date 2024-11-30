Live Updates: FSU looks to end 2024 season with upset home win over Florida

It's safe to say this Florida State football season has not gone according to plan. But the Seminoles will have the opportunity to put a sweet ending on a sour season Saturday night.

The Seminoles (2-9, 1-7 in ACC) close out their 2024 season tonight at Doak Campbell Stadium (7 p.m. on ESPN2) when they play host to rival Florida (6-5, 4-4 in SEC).

​

FSU has won the last two games over the Gators and is 14-14-1 in games vs. UF at Doak. However, the Gators lead the all-time series 37-28-2 and are heavily favored (16.5 points) to snap their skid against the Seminoles.

It's Senior Day at FSU and a large group of seniors playing their final games at Doak (including RB Lawrance Toafili, WR Ja'Khi Douglas, OL Darius Washington and Maurice Smith, among others) will be honored before the game begins.

​

We'll be monitoring if running back Roydell Williams indeed returns for the Florida game. The Alabama transfer has missed the last eight games since suffering an injury at practice the week of the Cal game over two months ago. Cornerback Fentrell Cypress II and defensive end Marvin Jones Jr. could also return to action after missing the Charleston Southern game.

​The press box opens at 5 p.m. so expect updates from pregame warmups to start rolling in around then. We'll also be sharing pregame and in-game updates in our live thread on the Osceola Village forum.

