Live Updates: FSU looks to pull off significant upset at No. 10 Notre Dame

South Bend, Ind. -- One of the more anticipated games on Florida State's 2024 schedule has arrived. Unfortunately, the way the Seminoles' season has progressed has made the game lose almost all of its luster.

The Seminoles (1-8, 1-7 in ACC) are on the road for the third time in four weeks Saturday night for a game against No. 10 Notre Dame (7-1) at Notre Dame Stadium at 7:30 p.m. on NBC.

FSU enters the game on a five-game losing streak and still hasn't scored more than 16 points since its season-opening loss to Georgia Tech in Dublin. The Irish, on the other hand, enter Saturday's game on a six-game winning streak since their Week 2 home loss to Northern Illinois.

FSU leads the all-time series against Notre Dame 6-5, but has lost the last three games in the series and the last two games at Notre Dame in 2018 and 2020. The Seminoles last won in South Bend in 2003. They are heavily expected not to snap that losing streak Saturday night as 25.5-point underdogs with the over/under set at 43.

There are quite a few Seminoles to monitor with regard to their availability during pregame warmups. I'll be on site in South Bend and in the press box starting around 4:30 p.m. to provide pregame updates on the likes of Maurice Smith, Robert Scott, Kam Davis and others and then live game updates once the game gets underway Saturday night.

