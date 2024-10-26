Live Updates: FSU looks to pull the upset in rivalry clash vs. No. 6 Miami

MIAMI GARDENS -- It's hard to recall a Florida State-Miami gameday like this one.

The Seminoles (1-6, 1-5 in ACC) are not exactly riding high entering this year's rivalry game at Hard Rock Stadium (7 p.m. on ESPN). And yet, it's always easy to get up for a Miami game. It's doubtful that FSU needs any more motivation, but the Hurricanes being undefeated (7-0, 3-0) and ranked sixth in the country only adds more fuel to FSU's motivational fire entering Saturday night's game.

FSU is a sizable 20.5-point road underdog for this road game at Miami. It'll have its hands full with a Miami offense that is led by Heisman contender Cam Ward and ranks first nationally in yards per play (8.05) and passing yards (2,719) and second nationally in points per game (48.3). Miami's defense has allowed a combined 117 points over its last three games (39 per game), but the Seminoles haven't scored 20+ points in a game since their season opener vs. Georgia Tech two months ago.

FSU has won the last three games in the rivalry, but trails in the all-time series 35-33 to the Hurricanes. The Seminoles are 21-18 in road games at Miami all-time and 13-7 since the Hurricanes joined the ACC in 2004.

On the injury front, we'll be monitoring if starting left tackle Darius Washington and freshman running back Kam Davis are available for the Seminoles after both suffered injuries in the fourth quarter of last week's loss at Duke. Mike Norvell was non-committal about their statuses on Monday and said they would be monitored as the week progressed.

Bob Ferrante and Curt Weiler will be there in person tonight at Hard Rock Stadium providing pregame updates starting around 4 p.m. and in-game updates once the game gets underway. Follow along in our live updates thread on the Osceola Village board.

