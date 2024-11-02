Live Updates: FSU looks to snap losing streak at home vs. North Carolina

After three weeks without a home game, the Florida State Seminoles are back at Doak Campbell Stadium Saturday afternoon.

FSU (1-7, 1-6 in ACC) will close out its ACC slate and look to avoid losing its fifth straight game today when it plays host to North Carolina (4-4, 1-3) at 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network.

The Seminoles hold a commanding 17-3-1 lead over UNC in the all-time series. Even more impressive, UNC head coach Mack Brown, who finished his playing career and started his coaching career at FSU in the 1970s, has never beaten his alma mater in 11 tries. He enters Saturday's game with an 0-11 all-time record vs. FSU. However, the Tar Heels begin the day as 2.5-point road favorites to beat the Seminoles, who are off to their worst start to a season in 50 years.

We'll see during pregame warmups if FSU will be able to get a bit healthier for this week's game. Running back Kam Davis and left tackle Darius Washington each missed last week's loss at Miami with injuries. Additionally, we'll see if there's any more shuffling of the offensive line after Harvard transfer Jacob Rizy moved into the starting lineup at left guard last week.

We'll be in the press box at Doak starting around 1:30 p.m. and monitoring all that during pregame warmups and then have game updates once things get started at 3:30 p.m. in our live updates game thread on the Osceola Village forum.