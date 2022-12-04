Live updates: FSU will find out its bowl destination on Selection Sunday
Welcome to Bowl Selection Sunday. The College Football Playoff teams as well as New Year's Six games have been announced. Remaining bowls to be announced throughout the afternoon.
We'll update this story with developments throughout the afternoon with a full story on FSU's bowl game and opponent to come.
Where FSU could be going
The ACC's bowl selection priority as well as FSU's 9-3 record has the Seminoles going to either the Cheeze-It or Duke's Mayo Bowl.
Four bowl projections have FSU headed to Orlando to play a Big 12 team in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29. USA Today has FSU facing Texas Tech. TheAthletic.com has FSU playing Oklahoma. ESPN's two analysts also both have FSU playing in the Cheez-It Bowl, one against Oklahoma and the other against Texas Tech.
Three bowl projections have FSU playing a bowl in Charlotte, N.C. Yahoo! Sports has FSU headed to the Duke's Mayo Bowl on Dec. 30 to face Minnesota. CBSSports.com has FSU going to the same bowl and also facing the Golden Gophers. The Sporting News has FSU playing Maryland.
College Football Playoff set
Georgia won the SEC championship on Saturday and is in the playoff as the No. 1 seed. The Bulldogs will play No. 4 seed Ohio State.
Michigan won the Big Ten championship and is the No. 2 seed. The Wolverines will play No. 3 seed TCU.
New Year's Six games: Sugar, Orange, Rose, Cotton
Clemson won the ACC championship game on Saturday and is headed to the Orange Bowl to play an at-large team, Tennessee.
Utah won the Pac-12 championship game on Friday and is headed to the Rose Bowl to play an at-large team, Penn State.
The Sugar Bowl will be a Alabama-Kansas State matchup.
The Cotton Bowl will feature Southern Cal vs. Tulane.
Florida will play Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl, per a report by Brett McMurphy of the Action Network.
Middle Tennessee, which upset Miami in the regular season, will play San Diego State in Hawaii on Dec. 24. The Blue Raiders are coached by former FSU quarterback Rick Stockstill.
Seminole Sidelines at 6 p.m.
Join the Osceola staff for a special bowl edition of Seminole Sidelines on Sunday at 6 p.m. We'll discuss FSU, its bowl destination and the opponent. You can watch the show on theOsceola.com or subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you miss the show, you can watch it on demand.
