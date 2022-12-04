Welcome to Bowl Selection Sunday. The College Football Playoff teams as well as New Year's Six games have been announced. Remaining bowls to be announced throughout the afternoon. We'll update this story with developments throughout the afternoon with a full story on FSU's bowl game and opponent to come.

Where FSU could be going

The ACC's bowl selection priority as well as FSU's 9-3 record has the Seminoles going to either the Cheeze-It or Duke's Mayo Bowl. Four bowl projections have FSU headed to Orlando to play a Big 12 team in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29. USA Today has FSU facing Texas Tech. TheAthletic.com has FSU playing Oklahoma. ESPN's two analysts also both have FSU playing in the Cheez-It Bowl, one against Oklahoma and the other against Texas Tech. Three bowl projections have FSU playing a bowl in Charlotte, N.C. Yahoo! Sports has FSU headed to the Duke's Mayo Bowl on Dec. 30 to face Minnesota. CBSSports.com has FSU going to the same bowl and also facing the Golden Gophers. The Sporting News has FSU playing Maryland.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Cb3dsIHNlbGVjdGlvbiBjYW4gYmUgYSBsaXR0bGUgdHJpY2t5LCBi dXQgc29tZSBrZXlzIHRvIHJlbWVtYmVyIGZvciBvdXIgZ2FtZTo8YnI+8J+U tiAxc3QgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS90aGVBQ0M/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QHRoZUFDQzwvYT4gcGljayBhZnRlciBOWTY8 YnI+8J+UtiAybmQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CaWcx MkNvbmZlcmVuY2U/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEJpZzEyQ29uZmVy ZW5jZTwvYT4gcGljayBhZnRlciBOWTY8L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBDaGVlei1JdCBC b3dsIChAQ2hlZXpJdEJvd2wpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vQ2hlZXpJdEJvd2wvc3RhdHVzLzE1OTk0NDk3MDUwNzQ4OTI4MDA/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgNCwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

College Football Playoff set

Georgia won the SEC championship on Saturday and is in the playoff as the No. 1 seed. The Bulldogs will play No. 4 seed Ohio State. Michigan won the Big Ten championship and is the No. 2 seed. The Wolverines will play No. 3 seed TCU.



The ACC's bowl destinations for Dec 2022.

New Year's Six games: Sugar, Orange, Rose, Cotton

Clemson won the ACC championship game on Saturday and is headed to the Orange Bowl to play an at-large team, Tennessee. Utah won the Pac-12 championship game on Friday and is headed to the Rose Bowl to play an at-large team, Penn State. The Sugar Bowl will be a Alabama-Kansas State matchup. The Cotton Bowl will feature Southern Cal vs. Tulane. Florida will play Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl, per a report by Brett McMurphy of the Action Network. Middle Tennessee, which upset Miami in the regular season, will play San Diego State in Hawaii on Dec. 24. The Blue Raiders are coached by former FSU quarterback Rick Stockstill.

Seminole Sidelines at 6 p.m.