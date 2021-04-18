MIAMI -- The Rivals Camp Series made its way to South Florida on Sunday morning, and Warchant is on location checking out all of the top Florida State recruits in attendance.

Five-star offensive tackle prospect Julian Armella, who is an FSU legacy recruit, was one of the first arrivals, and we'll have updates on him and many others throughout the day.

Here is the Live Updates Thread on the Premium Recruiting Board.

If you're not yet a Warchant subscriber, then START YOUR 30-DAY FREE TRIAL TODAY!