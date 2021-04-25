ATLANTA -- The Rivals Camp Series moves to Atlanta today, and Warchant is on hand to provide complete coverage of the many Florida State prospects in attendance.

Updates already are rolling in, including a conversation with Bradenton, Fla., offensive lineman Aliou Bah, who explains why he thinks FSU OL coach Alex Atkins is "the coolest coach in the country" and why he's convinced the Seminoles are on the verge of turning things around.

There also are early updates on Alabama offensive tackle Eston Harris, who is planning to camp at FSU on June 6, and more.

Check out the LIVE UPDATES THREAD all day for continuing coverage, including interviews with prospects, video highlights from the drills and observations.

And if you're not yet a Warchant subscriber, start your 30-day FREE trial today!