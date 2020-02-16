News More News
Live updates on FSU football recruiting targets at Orlando Rivals camp

Michael Langston • Warchant
Recruiting Analyst
ORLANDO -- Many of the top prospects in the Southeast are in attendance today at the Rivals Camp Series event in Orlando, and several of them have very positive things to say about Florida State and new head coach Mike Norvell's staff.

Four-star defensive end Bryce Langston, four-star offensive tackle Micah Morris, elite wide receivers Agiye Hall and Mario Williams, and four-star athlete Terrion Arnold are just a few of the prospects who say they are taking notice of the changes in the Seminoles' program.

"I'm close with Warren Thompson, and he said it's a big change," said Hall, an IMG Academy standout. "I just want to now see them win. Good chance I'll be there for a spring practice or spring game. I already have a great relationship with Coach [Ron] Dugans. I just want to continue seeing the change at FSU."

Four-star defensive end Bryce Langston prepares for Sunday's Orlando Rivals Camp.
Four-star defensive end Bryce Langston prepares for Sunday's Orlando Rivals Camp. (Michael Langston/Warchant)

