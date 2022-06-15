 Updates from FSU Football's 7-on-7 and Big Man recruiting camps
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-15 08:06:28 -0500') }} football Edit

LIVE updates on top recruits at FSU Football's 7-on-7, Big Man camps

Camp season continues today for the FSU football staff, as the Seminoles host a Big Man Camp and a 7-on-7 camp this morning and afternoon.

Several of FSU's top targets are scheduled to attend, including quarterback Rickie Collins and his team in the 7-on-7, and this is expected to be the largest turnout of the summer for FSU's Big Man Camps. Collins, a four-star QB from Louisiana, took an official visit to FSU this past weekend.

Warchant has staff covering both events and will be posting updates on all the players FSU is checking out.

Here is the LIVE UPDATES THREAD. And here was a brief preview of the camps, with names of some top participants.

Louisiana quarterback Rickie Collins is expected to take part in FSU's 7-on-7 camp today.
