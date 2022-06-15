LIVE updates on top recruits at FSU Football's 7-on-7, Big Man camps

Camp season continues today for the FSU football staff, as the Seminoles host a Big Man Camp and a 7-on-7 camp this morning and afternoon.

Several of FSU's top targets are scheduled to attend, including quarterback Rickie Collins and his team in the 7-on-7, and this is expected to be the largest turnout of the summer for FSU's Big Man Camps. Collins, a four-star QB from Louisiana, took an official visit to FSU this past weekend.

Warchant has staff covering both events and will be posting updates on all the players FSU is checking out.

Here is the LIVE UPDATES THREAD. And here was a brief preview of the camps, with names of some top participants.

Stay connected to all of your favorite FSU Sports Coverage!

*** Get the FREE Warchant App in the Apple Store or on Google Play

*** Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for fresh new videos every day

*** Sign up for our exclusive Newsletter to never miss important FSU news