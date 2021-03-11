 Thursday on-site updates from Florida State's spring football practice.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-11 13:12:58 -0600') }} football Edit

Live Updates: Thursday's Florida State spring football practice

Warchant.com Staff
Warchant.com

Florida State hits the practice fields today starting around 4 p.m. ET. Warchant.com will be on hand to observe and report on the Seminoles' second day of spring football practice. We will provide LIVE updates for Warchant.com subscribers throughout the two-hour practice session.

** LIVE UPDATES: FSU's Thursday spring football practice **

Spring promo: 50% off + $25 Garnet & Gold eCard with new subscription

FSU football returns to practice today for the second day of spring football practice.
FSU football returns to practice today for the second day of spring football practice. (FSU Sports Information / Kyle Pulek)

---------------------------------------------------

Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}