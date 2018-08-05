Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-05 13:52:21 -0500') }} football Edit

Live Video: Offensive and defensive coordinators - plus Willie Taggart

Gene Williams • Warchant.com
@WarchantGene
Publisher
Williams is the founder and administrator of Warchant.com. He has covered all of FSU's sports with an emphasis on football and football recruiting since the mid-90's.

Florida State offensive coordinator Walt Bell, defensive coordinator Harlon Barnett and head coach Willie Taggart will speak to the media today.

LIVE Updates from the press conferences

Video coming soon (4 p.m. ET scheduled start time)

---------------------------------------------------

