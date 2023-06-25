"It was great. This was very informative," Danzy said after his visit. "I saw stuff I hadn't seen before in Tally. It was very surprising."

Despite that, he still managed to come away impressed and surprised by his official visit to FSU this weekend.

As a Tallahassee native, Florida High running back and three-star 2024 prospect Micahi Danzy has made a ton of visits to Florida State.

Danzy's versatility is well-known — a 6-foot-1, 175-pound who can play running back or receiver and won Class 2A track titles in the 200 (21.16) and 400 (46.11) in May.

"They want to use me as someone they can pass the ball to and outside runs," Danzy said.

The conversation during Danzy's official visit focused on football, but said he did talk to one of FSU's track coaches on Friday. He also spent with FSU running backs coach David Johnson and tailback CJ Campbell.

"I spent time with CJ, he's a very energetic guy," Danzy said. "...Coach YAC said they stay as a group anywhere they go."

Danzy said he will announce his decision at the end of the summer, but he has pushed his other official visits back to December.

What appeals about FSU to Danzy? "The tradition, the staff support, it's great for me," Danzy said.

While Danzy has not announced a group of finalists or a commitment date he said FSU is the leader.

"I've been here so much and I've learned a lot," Danzy said. "I feel like it could be the right place. When I come here, I feel different compared to other schools."