At the time, Locklyn was finishing his eighth season as an assistant high school football coach in Memphis, while also working nights in law enforcement.

The former star running back at Tennessee-Chattanooga, who had a brief stint with the New York Giants before sustaining a career-ending injury, told Storms a little about his life journey and explained that he was seeking an opportunity to break into college football coaching.

He wanted to give back to the game that had given him so much.

Storms invited Locklyn over to his office to talk. The conversation lasted only about 15 minutes, but Locklyn's passion quickly won the strength coach over.

"He told me he believed in me, and he wanted to help me in any way that he could," Locklyn remembered.

That first year was a grind. After working 8- to 10-hour shifts each night, Locklyn would find a bathroom to change in and then report to the University of Memphis as a weight room volunteer.

"I didn't sleep much," he said. "I tried to spend as much time as I could with my wife and my kids. ... It wasn't easy. The journey to get where I'm at now, it wasn't easy."

It has certainly been rewarding.

Shortly after Locklyn joined the Memphis staff, he knew he was in the right place. He loved working with Storms and the other staff members, but he felt particularly inspired by head coach Mike Norvell.