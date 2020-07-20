Editor's Note: This is the second in a series of stories detailing how Mike Norvell and Florida State's first-year coaching staff worked to lead their players remotely during the first four months of the coronavirus pandemic.

Part 1: An inside look at the most daunting offseason in college football history

Long before there was even a hint that the coronavirus pandemic might impact the United States -- let alone college sports -- Florida State's football staff made one simple technology purchase that would end up playing a pivotal role in the Seminoles' ability to navigate a months-long shutdown of the athletics department.

They bought brand-new iPads for every player on the football team.

Fortunately for FSU, the devices were delivered just before the Seminoles wrapped up their first week of spring practice and the players headed out of town for spring break on Friday, March 13. And with the coronavirus becoming a greater concern by the moment, FSU's staff made sure the iPads were disbursed before the players hit the road.

"They actually arrived on like Wednesday-Thursday, and our IT department programmed them all through the night on Thursday so we could give them on the way out on Friday morning," said Bruce Warwick, chief of staff for first-year head coach Mike Norvell. "They basically turned into the players' viewing device for most of their classes."

Indeed, when the ACC announced on March 17 that all spring sports activities would be canceled and FSU officials locked down the campus for the rest of the spring semester, those iPads became the primary link between the university, the football staff and the Seminoles' players.

