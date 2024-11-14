Long-time QB commit Tramell Jones Jr. decommits from Florida State

Long-time Florida State quarterback commit Tramell Jones Jr. announced on Thursday morning that he has decommitted from Florida State. Just a few weeks after insisting that his recruitment is shut down and he wasn't considering other options, the Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin quarterback has opened things back up.

The head piece of Florida State's 2025 recruiting class has had an abrupt change of plans.

Jones has been committed to Florida State since April 1st of 2023. The Rivals100 QB has been the center piece of Florida State's recruiting class that has continued to lose key pieces during a disastrous season in Tallahassee.

Jones expressed in an interview following the Seminoles 35-11 loss to North Carolina that he was still confident in Mike Norvell's vision at Florida State.

"It's the vision. When they (the Florida State coaching staff) weren't here and they weren't 13-0, the vision that Coach Norvell saw — he got there. He is still staying resilient, still staying positive, and staying the same guy every time I talk to him. I got to see him in person when he is at his lowest moment and has all this weight bearing on him, you still see the same guy every day and you still see the consistency," Jones said.

Jones is considered to be the No. 36 prospect in the country and the No. 4 pro-style quarterback prospect in the country.

With the early signing window just weeks away, Jones' most likely destination is Gainesville with the Florida Gators.