Coach Lonni Alameda cares little about the scores — even the scoreboard stopped in the latter innings Saturday with FSU ahead 11-1 — as she wants to evaluate the development of younger players and continued growth from veterans.

Alameda sat down with the Osceola after Florida State’s exhibition softball game against Columbus State on Saturday afternoon. Freshman left-hander Makenna Reid tossed three no-hit innings, while Arizona State transfer Allison Royalty and veteran Kat Sandercock also got some work in as the Seminoles knocked off Columbus State 14-1 on Saturday.

The Seminoles are a veteran-laden team going into 2023 but are seeking a new third baseman with the graduation of Sydney Sherrill. Right-hander Danielle Watson has also graduated.

“We got a lot of returners, but we're still trying to figure ourselves out,” Alameda said. “Excited for that process piece to start to come together. And you can't really expect it too soon either. So you got to keep pushing buttons and figure out from there.

“Really excited where Kalei Harding is at right now. She's been challenged and wanting to be challenged as a leader and that's really tough to do. she's trying to step up and do some things and having some great at bats and playing a lot of different outfield positions. Michaela Edenfield has another year under her belt and so you're excited about what she can do but on the other half, just the ability to work with all the pitching staff.”