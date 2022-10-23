Lonni Alameda happy with development of veterans, freshmen in fall
Coach Lonni Alameda cares little about the scores — even the scoreboard stopped in the latter innings Saturday with FSU ahead 11-1 — as she wants to evaluate the development of younger players and continued growth from veterans.
Alameda sat down with the Osceola after Florida State’s exhibition softball game against Columbus State on Saturday afternoon. Freshman left-hander Makenna Reid tossed three no-hit innings, while Arizona State transfer Allison Royalty and veteran Kat Sandercock also got some work in as the Seminoles knocked off Columbus State 14-1 on Saturday.
The Seminoles are a veteran-laden team going into 2023 but are seeking a new third baseman with the graduation of Sydney Sherrill. Right-hander Danielle Watson has also graduated.
“We got a lot of returners, but we're still trying to figure ourselves out,” Alameda said. “Excited for that process piece to start to come together. And you can't really expect it too soon either. So you got to keep pushing buttons and figure out from there.
“Really excited where Kalei Harding is at right now. She's been challenged and wanting to be challenged as a leader and that's really tough to do. she's trying to step up and do some things and having some great at bats and playing a lot of different outfield positions. Michaela Edenfield has another year under her belt and so you're excited about what she can do but on the other half, just the ability to work with all the pitching staff.”
Freshman Avery Weisbrook and sophomore Krystina Hartley have seen playing time at third base, and Alameda thinks the competition will go into the 2023 season. Alameda emphasized that Weisbrook and Hartley (who was 2 of 10 in the spring) should learn at their own rate and not try to feel pressure of replacing Sherrill, who was the ACC’s top defensive player and one of the program’s all-time top hitters.
“Hartley has a year under her belt, but not a year of playing,” Alameda said. “Today she was great out there. So I think it's between her and Avery to just keep getting after it.”
FSU has a number of pitching options led by ace Kathryn Sandercock. As a redshirt junior, Sandercock went 30-3 with a 1.44 ERA and 159 strikeouts with 30 walks.
“She's stronger,” Alameda said. “She's just gotten better with her ability to throw different quadrants and worked really hard at it. She's been a great mentor. She's just so steady. So just really excited how she's just taking that whole battery under her wing and trying to be very good at turning it over to someone new and this is her last run. But she's been very engaged in that part. And she looks great.”
There are other pitching options, including Royalty and Boston University transfer Ali Dubois (who took a redshirt in 2022). “Dubois redshirted and for her to come back and actually now start competing, it's kind of fun,” Alameda said. “She brings such a joy to the field. She's just really fun to be around.”
Reid mixed her pitches and used an impressive rise ball to keep Columbus State off the bases. “Reid has put 10-12 pounds on, which is huge,” Alameda said. “That equates to a lot of velocity and she smoothed out her mechanics and she looks great.”
Coming up
FSU played at Florida on Sunday. Future fall ball games are set with Northwest Florida on Oct. 28, Thomas University on Nov. 3 and Team Canada on Nov. 9 (doubleheader).
