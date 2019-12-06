Looking Ahead on Offense: Taking stock of FSU's returning roster
In the coming days, we'll find out a great deal about the future of Florida State football: Who the next head coach will be, which bowl destination is on tap, and which underclassmen will be leaving early for the NFL.
As we wait for those developments, it's a good time to take a closer look at Florida State's returning roster for 2020 and examine which players will be returning at each position.
Because no players have yet declared for the draft, this list includes all possible returning players. Today, we'll look at the offense. On Saturday, we'll break down the defense.
QUARTERBACK
James Blackman, junior -- Starter for most of 2017 and 2019 seasons. Completed 63.9 percent of his passes this season for 2,095 yards and 16 touchdowns with seven interceptions. Has played for three different offensive coordinators and three different position coaches in three seasons.
Jordan Travis, sophomore -- Louisville transfer, didn't get much of an opportunity to play until final three games of 2019 season, when Odell Haggins took over as interim head coach. Only real dual-threat QB option on the roster, rushed for 170 yards on 12 carries with three touchdowns. Only attempted eight passes, completing four for 77 yards.
Wyatt Rector, sophomore -- Western Michigan transfer, sat out this season per NCAA transfer rules. Originally came in as a walk-on with the opportunity to earn a scholarship. Three-star prospect out of high school.
RUNNING BACK
