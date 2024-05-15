The Florida State baseball team just got back in town early Wednesday morning around 1:30 a.m. after a five-day, four-game road trip at Pittsburgh and Stetson.

The Seminoles left town just after tornadoes and heavy winds ravaged Tallahassee and the surrounding area Friday morning. The area around campus was hit hard enough that 10 FSU players had to stay in hotels Tuesday night because their apartments were still without power when the team got back into town nearly five full days after the storm.

FSU head coach Link Jarrett only saw the damage still visible around town on Wednesday morning when he drove around a bit before heading into campus.

"I don't know if I've ever seen anything like I saw here this morning," Jarrett said.

Of the numerous facilities on FSU's campus, one of the hardest-hit by the storm was the baseball stadium, Dick Howser Stadium. The chain-link right-field fence extension as well as the right-field foul pole were bent backwards by the storm and there was also some damage around the scoreboard in left-center field.

While there was originally a bit of uncertainty if the 10th-ranked Seminoles (37-13, 15-11 in ACC) would be able to host their final regular-season games vs. Georgia Tech (30-19, 14-13) at Howser.

However, FSU announced Tuesday that Howser has been cleared to host the GT series, which is set to begin Thursday at 7 p.m.

"We're fortunate to have people out here trying to help us get this thing right," Jarrett said of the FSU stadium repairs that have been going on since Friday.

After the damaged fence/foul pole were removed over the weekend, a new fence was being added to FSU's short porch in right field Wednesday afternoon. It won't be the full 20 feet that Howser previously had in right field but it's a 10-feet extension to the brick fence which should make things a bit closer to normal.

"Having part of that screen makes it a little bit more normal than if there was nothing..." Jarrett said. "I don't know how many balls this year have hit the upper two sections of that screen. It may not be as much as you think."