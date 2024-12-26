Louisiana Tech transfer WR Tru Edwards has been offered by Florida State

Florida State coach Mike Norvell and his staff have been plenty busy in the NCAA transfer portal this offseason and not even Christmas has slowed down their efforts to rebuild the Seminoles' roster for 2025. On Christmas eve the Seminoles extended an offer to Louisiana Tech transfer wide receiver Tru Edwards.

The Shreveport (La.) Mansfield Legacy High product was an All-Conference USA first team selection this past season after leading Louisiana Tech in receptions (77), receiving yards (897) and receiving touchdowns (six).