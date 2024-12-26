Louisiana Tech transfer WR Tru Edwards has been offered by Florida State

Florida State coach Mike Norvell and his staff have been plenty busy in the NCAA transfer portal this offseason and not even Christmas has slowed down their efforts to rebuild the Seminoles' roster for 2025. On Christmas eve the Seminoles extended an offer to Louisiana Tech transfer wide receiver Tru Edwards.
The Shreveport (La.) Mansfield Legacy High product was an All-Conference USA first team selection this past season after leading Louisiana Tech in receptions (77), receiving yards (897) and receiving touchdowns (six).
Edwards originally signed with Navarro College, where he spent the 2019 and 2020 football seasons. He transferred to Hawaii for the 2021 season where he caught five passes for 37 yards and also returned kicks. He redshirted in 2022.
Edwards appeared in 11 games while making five starts in 2023 for Louisiana Tech. He hauled in 23 passes for 284 yards and two touchdowns. He has one year of eligibility remaining. His father, Troy, won the 1998 Fred Biletnikoff Award in 1998.
Since entering the portal on Christmas Eve, Edwards has been offered by FSU, Mississippi State, Washington and Texas A&M.
