Louisiana tight end transfer Terrance Carter receives FSU offer

With three tight ends off the 2024 roster in the transfer portal and another out of eligibility, the position is a big need for Florida State in the transfer portal.

FSU has started to address that on a few fronts and continued to do so Tuesday when it extended an offer to Louisiana tight end transfer Terrance Carter.

Carter announced the offer on his X account Tuesday afternoon after officially entering the portal earlier in the day. It was the first offer he announced and he has since shared offers he's received from Arkansas, Cal, Texas Tech, Liberty and Houston.

Originally a two-star defensive end recruit out of Harker Heights, Texas in the 2022 class, Carter has progressed quite impressively over the last three seasons. After redshirting in 2022, he had 255 receiving yards and three touchdown catches in 2023.

This past season, the 6-foot-2, 239-pound tight end exploded onto the scene. He was named the first-team All-Sun Belt tight end after racking up 689 receiving yards and four touchdown catches, both second most on a Louisiana team that won 10 games and lost in the Sun Belt Championship Game.

