Louisiana transfer TE Terrance Carter is expected to visit Florida State

On Wednesday, Carter told the Osceola that he is currently planning to make the trip to Tallahassee to visit with the FSU football program on Dec. 16.

Louisiana transfer tight end Terrance Carter received an offer from Florida State on Tuesday afternoon after entering the NCAA Transfer Portal on Monday.

Carter caught 48 passes this past season, tied for first on the team, for 689 yards and four touchdowns. As redshirt freshman in 2023 he caught 28 passes for 255 yards and three touchdowns.

"I just love the way Coach Norvell uses the tight end position," answered Carter when asked why he was interested in the Florida State program.

FSU has three tight ends with eligibility remaining — Jackson West, Brian Courtney and Jerrale Powers — in the portal. That leaves FSU with only one scholarship tight end, Landen Thomas, set to return next season as Amaree Williams is expected to move to defensive end in the spring.