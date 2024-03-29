Louisville left-hander Evan Webster held Florida State’s bats in check for most of Friday night.

Webster allowed just one earned tun and had eight strikeouts as the Cardinals benefitted from four FSU errors and took a 5-2 victory on Friday night, handing the Seminoles their first home loss of 2024.

"Their starting pitcher commanded the fastball to both sides, slider command, change-up to both," FSU coach Link Jarrett said. "Did it all. We really didn't have an answer. The early-in-the-count swing decisions, we've talked about it 16 times in here.

"Sometimes it gets aways from us a little bit. We made a bunch of first-pitch outs. Throughout the course of this, we've had first-pitch success. But the balance today clearly swung in their favor."

FSU had just 14 errors going into Friday's game, which was second in Division I.

Jamie Arnold (5-1) pitched six innings and allowed five runs but only one was earned. Cam Smith had three errors - he only had one going into Friday - and Alex Lodise had an error.

"I thought Jamie did a nice job," Jarrett said. "He clearly gave us a chance. The defense today, not sharp. Haven't seen that out of this club this year. They'll be fine. It just bit us today."

Arnold has a 0.66 ERA through seven starts and 40.2 innings this year.

Cal Fisher had an RBI single in the ninth. FSU stranded two runners in the inning, with Titan Kamala’s ground out ending the game.

McGwire Holbrook hit into a double play in the seventh as FSU scored its first run.

Marco Dinges went 3 for 4 with a triple and a run scored for FSU (21-4, 4-4 ACC), which had nine hits. Jaime Ferrer went 2 for 4 with a run scored

Noah Short had two strikeouts in an inning of work. Hudson Rowan had four strikeouts and two walks in two shutout innings

Logan Beard had a two-run homer for Louisville (17-10, 3-5).