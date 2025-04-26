Louisville off to the races, steals 14 bases, in victory over FSU

Louisville put the pressure on Joey Volini early. But the Cardinals stranded a runner at third in the first, second and third innings.

But when Louisville broke through, the bats woke up and the Cardinals picked up 14 stolen bases, too.

FSU led 4-0 going into the bottom of the fifth, but Louisville scored runs in each inning to chase Volini and frustrate five Seminoles relievers in a 9-4 Cardinals win.

Early on, there were positives. Alex Lodise had an RBI double in the first and added a two-run double in the fifth. He scored later that inning to give FSU a 4-0 lead.

But Lodise's doubles were FSU's only extra-base hits on a day when the Seminoles had just six total hits.

And Gage Harrelson had perhaps the oddest of box scores, going 0 for 0 with four walks and two runs scored. Harrelson came into Saturday's game with a .463 on-base percentage and will see that number rise.

But the Cardinals scored a run in the fifth and added three runs in the sixth and three runs in the seventh. Louisville had nine hits, but five were doubles. The hits, combined with six walks, helped the Cardinals put pressure on FSU's arms with their speed on the basepaths.

Florida State (31-8, 12-5 ACC) was in position midway through the game to be in position to take yet another league road series (following up wins at Miami, Notre Dame and Virginia Tech). But that chance will have to wait for Sunday.

Volini battled early but ended up giving up three earned runs in five innings. Payton Manca also gave up a run, with Chris Knier (1-1) then allowing three runs.