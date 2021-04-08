Lovett is in much better shape physically, he has a better grasp of the terminology in Adam Fuller's defense, and he has blown away FSU's coaches with his work ethic and attention to detail.

"He's pushing harder than he's ever pushed," Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell said earlier this spring. "I like his mindset."

Lovett was a standout in the Seminoles' two spring scrimmages, and he has been dominant at times during other practices that have been open to the media.

While he still is listed at 6-foot-4 and 315 pounds -- the same weight he was listed at in the fall -- Lovett looks leaner and his upper body appears more defined.

"I've been trying to eat better, so I can build my body how I want it to be," he said. "I'm not how I want it to be just yet, but I've got this time in the summer to build it and get in the weight room and do everything I need to do."

With his combination of power and quickness, Lovett has been a menace to FSU's offensive line during 11-on-11 drills all spring. But FSU defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins said Lovett's physical gifts only tell part of the story.