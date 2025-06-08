"Loyalty" of FSU have put Seminoles in great spot for Duyon Forkpa Jr

It was a short and sweet conversation with four-star LB Duyon Forkpa following his official visit from Florida State on Sunday.
The Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy linebacker spent the weekend on Florida State's campus and was the last prospect to leave campus before the coaching staff went to host a camp on campus. As he came out, he kept it straight forward with the media.
"All I'll say is that I think I'm ready to be a Nole," Forkpa said. "That's all I've got to say."
The four-star made sure to clarify that he didn't commit yet to the Seminoles but following his official visit over the weekend, the Seminoles were in pole position.
"What opened my eyes was the loyalty," Forkpa answered when asked why he thought he was ready. "When I got injured, a lot of schools held back in really pursuing me as hard but Florida State stayed the same throughout the whole process. And being able to interact with the players and getting to touch on that brotherhood that they have? I fit right in and it was like I had known them for a good minute."
What also helped the Seminoles over the weekend was greater clarity on Tony White's defense, something that he told the Osceola exclusively during the Rivals Camp in Atlanta that he wanted to figure out.
"It's a defense that is made for linebackers to succeed. It doesn't get much simpler than that! It is just made for big backers to make big plays," Forkpa explained. "They see me being able to come off the edge. For me that's the biggest thing, being able to come off the edge and be an off the ball backer - they are going to be able to let me do both of those things."
Forkpa has already taken in visits to Colorado and Florida this summer and has scheduled visits to North Carolina, Michigan and Miami. But following his official visit to Florida State, he is uncertain of those visits will happen.
Forkpa plans to travel back home and deliberate with his family on if he wants to come to a decision in the coming days or if he wants to see through his slate of official visits.