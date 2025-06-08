"Loyalty" of FSU have put Seminoles in great spot for Duyon Forkpa Jr

It was a short and sweet conversation with four-star LB Duyon Forkpa following his official visit from Florida State on Sunday.

The Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy linebacker spent the weekend on Florida State's campus and was the last prospect to leave campus before the coaching staff went to host a camp on campus. As he came out, he kept it straight forward with the media.

"All I'll say is that I think I'm ready to be a Nole," Forkpa said. "That's all I've got to say."

The four-star made sure to clarify that he didn't commit yet to the Seminoles but following his official visit over the weekend, the Seminoles were in pole position.

"What opened my eyes was the loyalty," Forkpa answered when asked why he thought he was ready. "When I got injured, a lot of schools held back in really pursuing me as hard but Florida State stayed the same throughout the whole process. And being able to interact with the players and getting to touch on that brotherhood that they have? I fit right in and it was like I had known them for a good minute."