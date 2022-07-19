LSU head coach Brian Kelly praises FSU Football, Norvell at SEC Media Days

Less than two months before Florida State’s marquee early-season matchup against the LSU Tigers in New Orleans, Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell and a group of players are heading to Charlotte for the ACC Football Kickoff media event.

Four hours to the southwest in Atlanta, SEC Media Days are already underway. LSU head coach Brian Kelly met with reporters and offered up praise of Norvell, saying he’s seen clear signs of “progress” in FSU’s program.

Kelly would know. His former program, Notre Dame, matched up with Florida State three times since 2018.

“I think probably more than anything else, the fight in that (2021) team," said Kelly. "I thought they fought for four quarters against Notre Dame last year.

"That was a team that obviously played to overtime. They were down late, came back. That has a lot to do with buy-in. You could see them playing harder and harder.”

