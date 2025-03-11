Luke Clanton, FSU take Seminole Intercollegiate

The No. 20 Florida State men’s golf team won its second tournament of 2025, taking the Seminole Intercollegiate, which was held at the Glen Arven Country Club in Thomasville, Ga.

Luke Clanton picked up his second tournament victory of the season, finishing the tournament 15-under, 195. Clanton carded five birdies on the back nine and was in at 30 to finish with the round shooting 65.

Entering the day with a two shot lead over Troy, the Seminoles found a groove after making the turn to the back nine, registering six birdies on the first three holes, led by Clanton who turned in three. FSU overcame the slow start and finished 7-under on the day and 23-under, 817 for the tournament, 12 strokes ahead of the Trojans.

Jack Bigham added 68 in the third round, tying for fifth at 5-under, 205.

Carson Brewer saved his best round for last, scoring 68, finishing 2-under, 207.

Despite a tough start, Tyler Weaver carded an ace on the 16th hole, finishing tied for 19th at 1-over, 211 after a round of 72. Gray Albright tied for 23rd at 3-over, 213.

Wilmer Edero registered a podium finish, scoring 69 in the final round to finish 6-under, 204 tying for third place. Michael Mays also finished inside the top 15, finishing even after scoring 72 on Tuesday, tying for 14th place.

The Seminoles will prepare for the Valspar Collegiate Invitational, starting on March 24 in Palm City, Fla.

Team Scores

No. 20 Florida State – 23

Troy – 11

Augusta -6

North Alabama -6

FGCU -3

Wisconsin +14

Stetson +14

Lipscomb +16

UNCW +18

Furman +21

Southern Miss +22

Arkansas +22

FAU +26

Western Kentucky +31

North Texas + 37

Results

1.Luke Clanton – 64, 66, 65

T5.Jack Bigham – 68, 69, 68

T8.Carson Brewer – 69, 70, 68

T19.Tyler Weaver – 68, 71, 72

T23.Gray Albright – 71, 70, 72

T3.Wilmer Edero – 66, 69, 69

T14.Michael Mays – 70, 68, 72

T23.Andrew McLauchlan – 71, 72, 72

T42.Patrick McCann – 70, 72, 74