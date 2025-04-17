Luke Loucks hiring Kings assistant Jim Moran as FSU associate head coach

About five weeks into his tenure atop the Florida State basketball program, Luke Loucks has finally assembled his full coaching staff.

Loucks will hire Sacramento Kings assistant coach/offensive coordinator Jim Moran as his associate head coach/offensive coordinator, the Sacramento Observer first reported and sources confirmed to the Osceola.

The news broke within hours of the Kings' 2024-25 season coming to an end with a 120-106 loss at Dallas in the NBA Play-In Tournament, wrapping up Moran's first season on the Kings coaching staff.

Like Loucks, Moran arrives at FSU with no college coaching experience but a great deal of NBA coaching experience. After he was a two-time All-CAA player at William & Mary and had a 10-year playing career with Gran Canaria in Spain, Moran worked his way up from player development coach for the G-League Maine Red Claws to Portland Trail Blazers' associate video coordinator to assistant coach for the Trail Blazers, a position he held from 2015 through 2021.

After that, Moran was an assistant coach for the Detroit Pistons from 2021 through 2023, head coach of the G-League Rip City Remix for the 2023-24 season and spent this past season on the KIngs' bench.

Moran is the fifth assistant coach Loucks has added to his first FSU staff, but will be his second in command as the associate head coach. Michael Fly, Gerald Gillion and Amorrow Morgan have already been announced as assistant coaches while Chris Kent is being brought on as an assistant coach/director of player personnel.

Loucks has already brought FSU alum Terance Mann onto his staff as assistant general manager while he continues his NBA career with the Atlanta Hawks.