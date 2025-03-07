Sacramento Kings assistant Luke Loucks 'the top candidate' for FSU job

Florida State's coaching search has landed at a familiar name, Luke Loucks, as "the leading candidate" to take over the men's basketball program, ESPN.com reported on Friday.

While a deal is not in place, ESPN.com reports one could be done this weekend. A source confirmed to the Osceola that Loucks took part in multiple interviews and is a top candidate but reinforced that a deal is not done.

Loucks was a name the Osceola's sources consistently heard through the process was at or near the top of FSU's list. An NBA assistant coach, Loucks was the first name listed on the Osceola's hot board on Feb. 4.

On Feb. 17, Loucks was in attendance to watch a game in Tallahassee during the NBA All-Star weekend. A source that day told the Osceola: "That's who they want."

The 34-year-old Loucks was the point guard on FSU's 2012 ACC Tournament championship team. After a few seasons playing in Europe, Loucks retired due to various injuries and began working in the NBA.

Loucks got his start on the video side in various roles with the Golden State Warriors, rising to a role as assistant coach. He's now in Sacramento with the Kings as an assistant, focusing on player development and defense.

"The attention to detail that he expressed is really helpful for us," Kings star DeMar DeRozan said. "And it's been like that since Day 1 of training camp. He holds us all accountable and makes sure we hold each other accountable as well."

Media covering the Kings saw the players huddled around coaches and cheering on Loucks after a morning shootaround. One Kings player spoke about Loucks' hire at FSU:



