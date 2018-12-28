Major ACC offer for 2020 Oklahoma pledge
Darion Green-Warren committed to Oklahoma in the summer before his junior season.He was born in Edmond, Okla. He watched the Sooners his entire life. On July 4 when Green-Warren made his commitment...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news