Major DE target still feeling connection to FSU Football staff
The coronavirus pandemic prevented a lot of 2021 prospects from making their way to Florida State's campus this spring and summer, but one key target who did visit Tallahassee before the shutdown was North Carolina defensive end Zyun Reeves.
Nearly four months later, the talented pass-rusher is still in constant contact with the Seminoles.
Warchant caught up with Reeves this week to see where things stand with FSU and other schools, and to get a sense for when he might be making his college decision.
"I talk with Florida State like every day," Reeves said. "I spend a lot of time doing Zoom calls with Coach J.P. (FSU defensive ends coach John Papuchis). I also have had FaceTime calls with Coach Norvell (head coach Mike Norvell). He mainly tells me how big of a priority I am to them and wants me there as a Seminole."
While Norvell would obviously be happy to take Reeves' commitment right now, the defensive end said Norvell has told him he understands he might want to visit other schools as part of the recruiting process.
Norvell just reminds him to think about whether he feels as comfortable on those campuses as he did at Florida State.
"I loved the visit," Reeves said of the trip in early March. "I liked the family environment. Coaches were great, facilities were nice. I love Coach J.P. He's just real. He relates to me at lot. I would say the thing that jumped out at me was the way the coaches talked to me. It was different than anybody else I've visited. I felt like a big priority."
Reeves, who measures in at just under 6-foot-7, is a standout athlete in both football and basketball. He said the coaches have pointed out that FSU has had success with players competing in two different sports, and he added that they also focus on his development away from athletics.
