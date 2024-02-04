Florida State played some of its best basketball in the fourth period and finished off Miami.

Makayla Timpson scored 22 points and pulled down 10 rebounds — her 10th double-double of the season — as FSU defeated Miami 75-68 on Sunday afternoon. The Seminoles finished the game on a 14-2 run.

“Games against Miami are always exciting,” FSU coach Brooke Wyckoff said. “It’s nice to play them at home in front of an awesome crowd and come out with a win. I’m proud of how as a team (in the fourth quarter) we locked down and focused on both ends and got stops.”

FSU (16-7, 7-4 ACC) held Miami to just 5 of 17 (29.4 percent) shooting in the fourth quarter. The Seminoles were efficient — making 5 of 11 shots from the floor, 3 of 6 from 3-point range and 6 of 6 free-throw attempts.

O’Mariah Gordon had 16 points on 6 of 11 shooting, adding six rebounds and four assists. Gordon made 3 of 5 3-pointers as the Seminoles were 10 of 26 (38.5 percent) from long range.

Ta’Niya Latson had 15 points on 4 of 11 shooting, seven rebounds and six assists as FSU shot 26 of 57 (45.6 percent) from the floor.

Lemyah Hylton had 15 points, while Jaida Patrick had five points and 12 rebounds for Miami (14-7, 4-6).