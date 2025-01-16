Makayla Timpson ties FSU record for double-doubles in win over Clemson

The Florida State women's basketball team defeated Clemson 82-67 on Thursday at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.

Makayla Timpson secured her 10th double-double of the season and 41st of her career, tying Natasha Howard for the most in program history, with 17 points and 13 rebounds. Timpson also added two blocks.

The Seminoles (14-4, 4-2 ACC) outscored the Tigers 26-12 in the fourth quarter, holding Clemson to 33 percent shooting.

Three FSU players scored in double figures, led by Ta'Niya Latson who contributed her fourth double-double of the season, with 20 points and 10 assists. Latson added six rebounds.

O'Mariah Gordon scored 15 points, two blocks, two assists and two steals.

Clemson (10-8, 3-4 ACC) started the game in front after a 6-0 and 7-0 stretch in the first quarter, leading 25-19.

After Clemson started the second on a 4-0 run, the Noles responded with an 8-0 run. FSU grabbed eight rebounds but went to the locker room trailing by four points, 38-34.

In the third, FSU hit five three-point shots, as Gordon was 3-of-3 from beyond the arc. Gordon led the quarter with 11 points, as FSU pulled ahead after scoring 22, 56-55.

The Seminoles used the momentum in the fourth, starting on a 9-0 run, pulling away with the 82-67 win.



