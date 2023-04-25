Via FSU sports information

Florida State softball freshman pitcher Makenna Reid picked up her first career ACC Pitcher of the Week award on Tuesday. Reid was named the ACC Co-Pitcher of the Week by the conference.

This is the third time a Seminole has won the ACC Pitcher of the Week award this season as Kathryn Sandercock won the award on March. 28 and Apr. 11. Reid is the first Florida State true freshman to win an ACC Pitcher of the Week award since Lacey Waldrop in 2012.

Reid continued her dominating freshman season as she picked up two wins and a save in three appearances for the Seminoles. In 9.1 innings pitched, Reid did not give up an earned run and only allowed six hits.

In the second game of the series against No. 22 Virginia Tech, Reid pitched a career high 4.2 innings against the Hokies and allowed just three hits against a powerful offense. Reid has given up just seven earned runs in 2023, with all of those runs coming against teams ranked in the top 10 of the USA Softball/ESPN.com top 25 poll. In ACC play, Reid has allowed just one earned run in 24 innings for a staggering 0.29 ERA in conference play.