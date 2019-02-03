CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



Rivals.com

National Signing Day is just a few days away, and with that in mind, several elite players have started to release their final lists and prepare for commitment announcements. One of those players is four-star quarterback Lance Legendre, who is set to announce his decision on Wednesday. Experts from the Rivals.com network examine where Legendre, a star out of New Orleans (La.) Warren Easton might end up playing his college football. The candidates are Florida State and Maryland.

THE SITUATION

At one time, Legendre was a Kansas commit, but he has been open since the first of August. Legendre did not focus on recruiting in the fall; he was all about his team. Once the new year rolled around, the dual-threat quarterback turned his focus to recruiting. He added some new offers with coaching changes and he is now headed to play in the ACC or Big Ten.

Miami was in the final two just over a week ago, but Maryland snuck in and got the final official visit. Florida State hosted him on an official visit Jan. 25 and the Seminoles seem to be the favorite. We know Legendre is leaving his home state to play on the next level, but will it be the Seminoles or the Terrapins? With the public decision coming soon, we asked our team experts to state the case for their respective programs.

FLORIDA STATE

“This one has felt like FSU is in a good spot for a while based on the long-standing relationship Legendre has built with the FSU staff. Willie Taggart and the staff have been recruiting him for a year and I think Lance has a comfort level with Taggart. He also sees a big opportunity to get on the field early and I think that's a huge selling point and plus for the Seminoles. "The vibe I get around the Seminoles circles or camp is that they feel pretty good about this one. The only step left was for how Legendre connected with new offensive coordinator Kendal Briles, and by all indications Lance felt very much at home, and feels he can be the next QB in line to lead the charge for the Noles. There are certainly other schools in the mix, but based on fit, playing time, and his comfort level at FSU among the players, this one seems to look good for the Noles going into signing day.” — Michael Langston, Warchant.com

MARYLAND

“With last year's season-opening starter Kasim Hill going down with his second major knee injury in as many seasons, top grad transfer Jalen Hurts choosing Oklahoma after visiting College Park and with the Terps' lone QB commit for 2019, David Summers, having flipped to Syracuse earlier this week, Maryland and new head coach Mike Locksley have a major need at quarterback. "Locksley recruited Legendre while he was the offensive coordinator at Alabama so he clearly believes the four-star dual-threat QB is a good fit for his system. He can also pitch the chance to compete for early playing time. On top of that, Locksley's recent track record with quarterbacks is as good as anybody's, having recruited Heisman finalist Dwayne Haskins to Maryland before he ultimately flipped to Ohio State and having coached fellow Heisman finalist Tua Tagovailoa during a record-breaking season in which the Tide played in their fourth straight CFP title game. "Legendre visited FSU last weekend, but Locksley and the Terps will get the final visit heading into signing day and there aren't many coaches across the country who close in recruiting better than Maryland's head man.” — Scott Greene, TerrapinSportsReport.com

THE VERDICT