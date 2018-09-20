CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



The early signing period for 2019 is now less than three months away, so there will be many decisions made in the coming months.

Today, experts from the Rivals.com network examine where three-star outside linebacker/athlete Derick Hall of Gulfport (Miss.) might end up playing his college football. The candidates are Auburn, Florida State and Mississippi State.

THE SITUATION

Hall has been close to committing before, but held off. This time, it looks as if a decision is right around the corner. There is no decision date set, but Hall told Rivals earlier this week that he was going to commit “very soon”. It is likely that he announces his pledge for the Tigers, Seminoles or Bulldogs in the coming days. His most recent visit went to Auburn for the LSU game. Prior to that, he was at Florida State. Mississippi State is an in-state school with which he is very familiar. If there has been a school trending, it is Auburn. Florida State made a move over the summer and the home-state school has been involved from the beginning. With a decision coming into focus we asked our team experts to state the case for their respective programs and let National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell issue a verdict.

THE CASE FOR AUBURN

“Auburn is looking for an elite pass rusher in this class and identified Hall early as its top priority. The attention Auburn has shown, particularly from new assistant Marcus Woodson – Auburn’s area recruiter for the state of Mississippi – has paid off with three off-season visits from Hall and an official visit last weekend. "Hall named Auburn his leader in the spring and said Sunday that nothing has changed. It doesn’t hurt Auburn’s chances that the Tigers have commitments from Jaren Handy and Jamond Gordon, two other top recruits from Mississippi.” — Jeffrey Lee, AuburnSports.com

THE CASE FOR FLORIDA STATE

“Out of all the teams listed, Florida State likely needs Hall the most so there's that in regards to what works for the Seminoles. Hall feels very comfortable as well around this staff. Now obviously if Hall makes a decision soon, that likely doesn't bode well for the Seminoles, considering Hall is coming off an Auburn visit and that's a team he's very high on and they certainly don't have the issues on the field that FSU is currently showing. "It's hard not to see Auburn being that pick if the decision is on how he fits on the field. However, if it's about the comfort of a staff, and playing early, the Noles might be able to pull an upset. But an early decision in my opinion would favor Auburn or Mississippi State at this stage.” — Michael Langston, Warchant.com

THE CASE FOR MISSISSIPPI STATE

“When Joe Moorhead took the MSU job he stated that the in-state recruiting targets would be a top priority and Hall is one of those Moorhead has personally pursued. Hall is familiar with the program and has visited several times. He has previously said he would be interested in staying home and playing for one of the state's schools. "MSU's staff is selling Hall on the fact that they will use his versatility in a variety of ways, getting him on the field early and often. Also, they are trying to convince Hall he can be the next Mississippi native to have success in Starkville, while representing his home state.” — Vernon Bailey, BulldogBlitz.com

THE VERDICT