With only one season of college football eligibility left, Malik Benson knew his final transfer decision this offseason was critical.

Leaving a prominent program in Alabama, there were a number of reasons why transferring to Florida State made a lot of sense for Benson.

A prior relationship with the FSU staff during his junior-college recruitment. The opportunity to get on the field with a number of FSU wideouts off to the NFL this offseason.

While those may have played a role, it seems there's another reason that really factored into Benson's decision to spend his final season in college football as a Seminole.

"When we weren't playing (at Alabama), I watched a lot of Florida State games. I saw what they did with Keon (Coleman) and he was here for a year so I just wanted to be on the same thing," Benson said Tuesday morning in his introductory press conference at FSU. "I saw how they used him and I was like, 'I think they can use me like that, too.' "

Coleman announced he was transferring from Michigan State to FSU last May and arrived on campus in early June. Originally a three-star recruit in the 2021 class, he had a breakout 2022 season at MSU with 798 receiving yards and seven touchdown catches.

While Coleman arrived at FSU with as many as three years of eligibility left, he didn't shy away from saying he viewed the 2023 season as his last in college before heading off to the NFL. The Louisiana native backed that talk up on the field, racking up 658 receiving yards and an ACC-leading 11 touchdown catches along with 300 punt return yards (12 yards per return), earning an All-ACC first-team honor as a wide receiver, all-purpose player and as a specialist (returner).

Benson doesn't arrive at FSU with the same production as Coleman at the FBS level. He had just 116 receiving yards this past season at Alabama. He also lacks Coleman's size, measuring three inches short of the recent FSU standout at 6-foot-1, 195 pounds.

What he lacks in FBS production, though, he more than makes up for in junior-college production. The No. 1 overall junior-college prospect in the 2023 class, Benson amassed 2,152 receiving yards and 21 receiving touchdowns over two seasons at Hutchinson Community College in 2021 and 2022, just a few hours away from his hometown of Lansing, Kansas.

And what he lacks in size, he definitely makes up for in speed. Benson ran track in high school, putting up a 10.44 in the 100-meter dash, a 21.65 in the 200 and 25' 2.25" in the long jump.

"I would say my speed off the line. I can definitely be a deep threat in this offense," Benson said when asked what the strengths of his game are. "I would also say my attacking the ball-point and route-running."