Malzahn and Hand's experience could prove fruitful in FSU run game rebuild

The expectation for the 2024 Florida State football team was that the run game was going to be the offense's bread and butter.

The recipe was definitely that an offensive line loaded with options and experience and a running back room stuffed to the gills with versatile playmaking ability would make things easy on the rest of the Seminoles' offense.

That wasn't even close to the reality of the situation. Quite the opposite, in fact. The Seminoles were 132nd out of 134 FBS teams nationally in yards per carry (2.85) and 129th in rushing yards per game (89.92).

Lawrance Toafili was FSU's leading rusher on the year with 456 yards and three rushing touchdowns. It was the first season since 1967 that FSU didn't have at least one 500-yard rusher.

There are many reasons why bringing in former Auburn and UCF head coach Gus Malzahn as the Seminoles' offensive coordinator makes sense. He's well-regarded as an offensive mind and has well over a decade of experience in high-level college football as an offensive playcaller and recruiter.

Perhaps the single biggest reason? Malzahn's offenses have the reputation for running the ball as well as anyone.

In Malzahn's four years atop the UCF program from 2021-24, the Knights ranked in the top 20 nationally in yards per carry all four years and in the top 10 each of the last two years.

Even the 2024 UCF team, which went 4-8, ranked fifth nationally in yards per carry (5.61) and rushing yards per game (228.3), anchored in large part by senior running back RJ Harvey's 1,416 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns.

Malzahn admitted in his introductory press conference that he hasn't really schematically evaluated why FSU struggled so mightily to run the ball this season. More of his time has been spent on evaluating individuals on the FSU roster and transfer portal prospects.

But considering the offensive coordinator's track record with successful run games and tempo offenses, he may be exactly what FSU's offense needs in 2025 to make sure the numerous fatal flaws of the 2024 run game stay in the past.

"I'm a big believer you've got to run the football downhill," Malzahn said. "It makes everything better as far as pass protection, better on the quarterback, everything. I think the big thing is just the emphasis of the downhill run game and being committed to it. And we'll get that done."