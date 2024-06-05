Quite a few members of the Florida State baseball team have improved dramatically over the last 12 months.

Right fielder James Tibbs III's ACC Player of the Year campaign has launched him into the first round of MLB Draft projections. Jamie Arnold has gone from inconsistent freshman pitcher to one of the best arms in all of college baseball. Brennen Oxford has established himself as a remarkably consistent bullpen arm for the Seminoles.

But the case can certainly be made that no member of the FSU baseball team has come further over the last 12 months than Marco Dinges.

At this time last year, Dinges had just committed to the Seminoles as a junior-college transfer from Tallahassee Community College. And he did so while in the middle of an extended hospitalization where he was battling hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), a rare but potentially fatal condition in which white blood cells build up in organs and do damage to them and other white blood cells.

Dinges regularly had fevers of over 100 degrees while hospitalized at Shands in Gainesville and was unable to do pretty much any physical activity. Understandably, Dinges' interest from D-I programs dwindled during this time after he decommitted from Maryland in April 2023.

Despite the illness and extended hospital time, though, former FSU assistant coach/recruiting coordinator Rich Wallace continued to offer Dinges an opportunity to join the Seminoles and stay in the town that had become his home after a transient few years to end his high-school tenure.

"I'm lucky that RIch Wallace gave me an opportunity at Florida State to walk on," Dinges told the Osceola.

When he was finally released from the hospital after 43 days — coincidentally now the number he wears at FSU — Dinges says he had about a month to prepare for joining the FSU baseball program.

While Dinges was successful in two seasons at TCC with a .360 batting average, 15 home runs and 78 runs batted in across 85 games, it was unclear how it would translate for him to a premier program like FSU, especially after a summer where he was hospitalized and lost a lot of his strength.

Dinges never had any doubts whatsoever about his ability, though.

"I knew from day one I belonged to play at Florida State," Dinges said. "I wanted to prove to myself, prove to everyone that all the long nights, the hard work was all worth it."

Even after a wild summer removed from baseball, it didn't take much time as a Seminole for Dinges to prove exactly that to FSU head coach Link Jarrett. Dinges' pure hitting ability was on display throughout the fall.