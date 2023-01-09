Mark Richt, who spent his formative years at Florida State as an assistant to Bobby Bowden, was included in the College Football Hall of Fame class on Monday.

The National Football Foundation and the College Hall of Fame made the announcement on Monday afternoon in Los Angeles before the national championship team between Georgia and TCU. Richt coached the Bulldogs from 2001-15 and then Miami from 2016-18.

"Very humbling to be included in the 2023 college football Hall of Fame class!" Richt posted on Twitter. Thank you to all of my assistant coaches, players, support staff, administration and family but most of all my wife Katharyn! Thank you Lord!"

Richt was a graduate assistant at FSU from 1985-88 and returned in 1990 as the quarterbacks coach, helping develop Charlie Ward and tailoring the no-huddle Fast Break Offense to his skill set in 1992. He was promoted in 1994 to offensive coordinator and retained the job through the 2000 season, working with stars like Warrick Dunn and Peter Warrick while helping to develop quarterbacks such as Danny Kanell, Thad Busby and Chris Weinke.

His tenure at FSU ended with dual roles, an Orange Bowl loss to Oklahoma after he had accepted the head coaching job at Georgia. Richt later admitted he regretted the decision to try and juggle both jobs.

In his head coaching career, Richt went 171-64. The Bulldogs won SEC titles in 2002 and 2005.

The 62-year-old Richt is an analyst for the ACC Network and has worked in broadcasting since the summer of 2019. Richt was among the ACC Network crew who returned to Tallahassee for on-site studio shows in September.



