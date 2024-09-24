Marvin Jones Jr. happy with personal and FSU breakthroughs after slow start

When John Papuchis saw Marvin Jones Jr. walking around the Florida State football facility a few days after Saturday's 14-9 win over Cal, he saw something from Jones that had been missing the last few weeks.

A smile.

Jones, a Georgia defensive end transfer, probably felt a bit of a weight on his shoulders when he transferred to join the Seminoles this offseason.

Part of that was certainly due to his status as a former five-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class.

But another part could certainly be attributed to the fact that his dad, Marvin Jones Sr., was a legendary FSU linebacker and has his jersey retired at Doak Campbell Stadium.

That pressure only built through the first 15 quarters of Jones' career, over which he made minimal impact as an edge-rusher with only a half-tackle for loss.

However, Jones finally broke through in a big way in the fourth quarter of Saturday's 14-9 win over Cal. On the Golden Bears' final drive, Jones delivered his first two sacks as a Seminole and a forced fumble to help secure the win for the Seminoles and preserve a game where FSU's defense allowed no touchdowns in five red-zone trips.

During an interview after Tuesday's FSU practice, Jones was smiling throughout. From how he's acted since the Cal game ended, it would appear that weight has been at least somewhat lifted.

"I think Marvin obviously has a high expectation for himself. We have high expectations for him. I think sometimes when that is the case, you can press a little bit and stress about whatever your statistical numbers are and everything else like that," Papuchis, FSU's defensive ends coach, said. "I think him having some success late in the game, creating two critical sacks, getting the ball out on one of them, hopefully that's something we can build off of."

Jones was adamant Tuesday that he's been enjoying himself this season even before he had in-game success or was a part of his long-awaited first win at FSU.

"I've definitely been having fun. We get to play football every day, it's definitely a joy and a blessing to be here every day," Jones said. "Obviously a lot of frustration not being able to come out on top those first three games, but it's always fun playing football no matter what."

However, he also admitted that he has an unfortunate track record of putting a lot of pressure on himself on a daily basis that makes him expect nothing less than the best in himself.

"I've always been like that. I've always wanted to be the best at whatever I've done. I think that's just a part of it," Jones said. "I think I probably put way too much pressure on myself. Coach JP will probably tell you that, too. Every practice, every rep, I'm trying to win. If I don't, I take it very seriously. The focus has been trying to have fun, relax. I think that's when the plays will be made."