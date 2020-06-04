In his first six months on the job, Florida State football coach Mike Norvell has won nearly universal approval from people inside and around the Seminoles' program. Today, he apparently will deal with his first major misstep. And it's a big one. During an interview this week with The Athletic, Norvell reportedly said he communicated "individually" with every player on his team about racial injustice and inequality following the police killing of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, last week in Minneapolis. Early Thursday morning, team leader Marvin Wilson posted on Twitter that such conversations never took place. Wilson added that he and his teammates will not continue participating in the team's voluntary workouts, which started on Monday, "until further notice."

"We got a generated text that was sent to everybody. There was no one on one talk between us and coach," the senior defensive tackle tweeted. "This is a lie and me and my teammates as a whole are outraged and we will not be working out until further notice." Wilson's comments were then retweeted by numerous players on the team and quickly went viral. Within about five hours, it had been retweeted more 3,500 times and "liked" nearly 10,000 more.

