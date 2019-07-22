He was in the third grade when he was first told he had a chance to be a football star.

The words came from his older brother, Jonathan.

Marvin Wilson was only 9 years old at the time, but he already was bigger than just about everyone else he competed against. Stronger than everyone, too. And he still had that quickness, that burst, of someone half his size.

It would be another five or six years before Wilson began to see his own football potential -- around the time he was heading into his freshman year of high school in Houston. He went to the camps. Lined up against other highly touted kids his age. And usually dominated the poor teenagers who had the misfortune of lining up against him.

***Don't miss our exclusive FSU sports coverage. Get your 30-day Free Trial***

We all know what kind of high school player Wilson wound up being, how he was considered by many to be the best defensive tackle prospect in the country when he signed with Florida State in 2016.

And we've all watched -- sometimes in awe -- what he's done his first two years on campus. Most notably last season, when he proved to be one of the best young defensive linemen in the United States.

But if Marvin Wilson ever starts to feel like he has officially "arrived," if he ever begins to believe he's got it all figured out, he knows one person who will always be in his ear letting him know how far he still has to go.

That's just how "Coach Odell" is.