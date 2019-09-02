Closer look: Mass substitutions don't pay off for Florida State defense
In theory, of course, it made a lot of sense.
The temperature on the field was over 100 degrees. And the Boise State offense ran more than 100 plays. So naturally, the Florida State coaching staff wanted to play as many players as possible in the season-opener on Saturday, hoping to keep the Seminoles as fresh as possible for the third and fourth quarters.
It didn't matter.
The Florida State defense made massive substitutions all game, and the Broncos ran up and down the field all game, racking up a total of 621 yards and 38 first downs in their 36-31 comeback win.
Florida State had 30 players in for at least one snap on defense, according to Pro Football Focus. Of those 30, 27 were in for at least 11 plays, and 21 were in for at least 23.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive FSU coverage. Get your 30-day Free Trial
Head coach Willie Taggart was asked if he thought the constant rotations hurt his defense on Saturday.
"No, I don't think that was the case," he said. "One thing we had to do was play a lot of guys. You can see just the temperature and the amount of plays we played, guys have to play."
Boise State wound up running a staggering 108 plays from scrimmage, as the FSU defense struggled to get off the field on third downs and the FSU offense failed to give that side of the ball any real break.
Still, Florida State was substituting liberally in the first quarter -- well before anyone knew the Broncos would be running 108 plays from scrimmage. So it was obvious that was the plan going into the game.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news