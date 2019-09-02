In theory, of course, it made a lot of sense.

The temperature on the field was over 100 degrees. And the Boise State offense ran more than 100 plays. So naturally, the Florida State coaching staff wanted to play as many players as possible in the season-opener on Saturday, hoping to keep the Seminoles as fresh as possible for the third and fourth quarters.

It didn't matter.

The Florida State defense made massive substitutions all game, and the Broncos ran up and down the field all game, racking up a total of 621 yards and 38 first downs in their 36-31 comeback win.

Florida State had 30 players in for at least one snap on defense, according to Pro Football Focus. Of those 30, 27 were in for at least 11 plays, and 21 were in for at least 23.

