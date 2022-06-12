Massive DT breaks down 'awesome' FSU visit; decision coming this week

*** Sign up for our exclusive Newsletter to never miss important FSU news

"He's an amazing guy. I trust that guy," Tifase said of Norvell, with whom he talked for about an hour. "I feel like I can trust that guy. He's energetic, wise, and I feel like that's me. I love that energy."

After wrapping up his official visit to Florida State this weekend, Tifase gushed and gushed Sunday about the Seminoles' program and coaching staff. He called defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins a "legend," and he asked reporters if head coach Mike Norvell is really always this energetic.

Of course, at 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds, he might be the most intimidating PR person in the history of the universe. But he already seems to have the people skills for the job.

When his football days are over, Ayobami Tifase might have a future in public relations.

Tifase has a lot to be excited about these days.

Though he originally was part of the 2022 recruiting class, concerns about his academics caused him to enroll at a prep school in South Carolina in hopes of signing with a college in December.

But thanks to improvement in the classroom, the former Maryland high school standout now has a chance to enroll at a college school this fall and take an "academic redshirt." He then would have four years of eligibility remaining.

"It's been a major, major turnaround," said Tifase, who is considering four schools -- FSU, Arkansas, Virginia Tech and Connecticut.

The hulking defensive tackle has already visited his other schools and came away impressed with each of them as well. But he really seemed to be blown away by the Seminoles.

"Florida State University is awesome," Tifase said. "I met some really good people. I made some very good connections with this group. And Odell Haggins is definitely an awesome man. So it was definitely fun."

Although he hadn't yet met him in person, Tifase heard a great deal about Haggins in the days leading up to his official visit. He was told about how many players he has sent to the NFL and what a great father-figure he has been to his players.

The two also had been talking by phone once or twice a day. And the meeting in person more than lived up to the hype.

"We talked about relationships, love and ball," Tifase said. "That was basically it. Relationships, love and ball."

Tifase said FSU's coaches told him they could see him playing either noseguard or the three-technique (defensive tackle) in college.

And after hanging out with FSU's coaches and players over the weekend, he believes great things are on the horizon for the Seminoles. He described the current FSU players he met as "fantastic people."

"I think Florida State is on the rise this year," he said.

Now that he is done with his visits, Tifase said he plans to make a decision in the next few days and will announce it on social media.

"I have to talk to my coach ... and everybody in my family," he said.

And if that choice is Florida State, he could be back in Tallahassee in just a few short days.

"If that was the case, I'd be back here by Wednesday," he said.